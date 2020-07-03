Minot man arrested on child neglect charge

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - Minot police arrested a 27-year-old man for child neglect Thursday morning after a two-year-old in a diaper was found wandering around a parking lot without supervision.

Police say they responded to a southeast Minot apartment complex shortly after 10 a.m. for the report of the child. Investigators say that, roughly an hour later, they received a third-party report that the man was searching for his child.

Investigators confirmed the relationship. The man is in custody in the Ward County Jail on a C-felony charge.

The child is in the care of Ward County Social Services.

