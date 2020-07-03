Man arrested by Fargo PD after finding him passed out with drugs and knife in vehicle

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Friday morning, officers were walking through the north parking lot of the Empire in downtown Fargo when they observed a 40-year-old man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle.

According to police, officers tried waking Justin Lee Bruce, 40, of Granite Falls, Minnesota up and he was immediately uncooperative.

Police said they observed marijuana in the ashtray next to the steering wheel and a knife near the gear shifter.

Officers reportedly requested Bruce to exit the vehicle and he refused.

Once officers removed Bruce from the car, he fought with officers while rolling around on the ground swinging towards officers at least two times, according to police.

Officers were able to get handcuffs on Bruce placing him under arrest.

Police said a suspected meth pipe was located in a bag in the back seat of the vehicle.

Bruce was arrested for preventing arrest, possession of meth paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.