LIST: July 4th celebrations in F-M area this weekend

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(Valley News Live) -

The Fourth of July is quickly approaching and officials have been hard at work for months prepping for fireworks shows in the Valley.

Bonanzaville in West Fargo has a lot to offer in it’s Fourth of July celebration. They say festivities will start at 10 a.m. and go till 5 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say there will be a parade around 2 in the afternoon.

There will be horse-drawn carriage rides, historic games, train rides, kids crafts, snow cones and Terry and Jerry’s Food Truck.

Officials say you expect the firework display at dusk.

Across the Red River, Moorhead is having their fireworks in a new location this year at Horizon Shores.

The address is 3801 24th Ave S. You can catch the firework show starting at 10:20 p.m. till 11 p.m.

The Moorhead Business Association says they have a new theme this year with the COVID-19 pandemic.

They’re going big, so you can stay home.

“Drive up, or kick back and tune in.”

Moorhead Business Association

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

