HOT AND HUMID DAYS, THEN MORE STORM CHANCES

We will be mainly dry through the end of the workweek as we stay warm to hot. Our next chance of strong to severe storms will be on Saturday, which is why the First Alert Storm Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for the 4th of July, with daily storm chances to start the next business week.

FRIDAY: Temperatures warm into the 80s and 90s under plenty of sun. Humidity will again make that heat dangerous, with heat indices approaching 100 degrees. A few isolated storms are possible on Friday, some of which could be strong to severe.

SATURDAY: The First Alert StormTeam has designated Saturday a First Alert Weather Day. Though some uncertainty remains as to how strong storms will be on Saturday, the chance of strong to severe storms is there with that heat and humidity. With the holiday sending many people outdoors, our team wants you to be weather-aware on Saturday. Temperatures will be near 90 degrees Saturday with plenty of humidity.

First Alert StormTeam 7 Day Forecast - July 3 (Valley news LIVE)

SUNDAY AND MONDAY: The chance of showers and storms remains on Sunday, though intensity and coverage will be limited. Temperatures stay in the 80s and 90s Sunday. A better chance of more widespread showers and storms returns on Monday, with temperatures marginally cooler to start the next business week, with highs only in the 80s.

TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY: Things look to quiet down as we approach Tuesday and Wednesday, though we could still see some scattered showers and storms, especially in the PM hours either day. Highs cool into the low- to mid-80s along with partly cloudy skies both days. Things look the same on Thursday, with low-80s for highs and scattered showers and storms possible.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FRIDAY: Dangerous Heat. Isolated PM showers or storms. Some could be strong to severe. Partly cloudy. Low: 69. High: 91.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of strong PM showers/t-storms. Low: 71. High: 90.

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds. Chance scattered showers or storms. Low: 72. High: 89.

MONDAY: Still warm with a chance of t-storms. Low: 69. High: 87.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Low: 63. High: 84.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of showers or storms. Low: 65. High: 85.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of showers or storms.