Advertisement

‘Hamilton’ bows on Disney Plus for holiday weekend

Don’t miss your shot to watch this weekend
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) –The film version of the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” premieres on Disney Plus Friday.

Tickets for the Broadway production were incredibly hard to get, but fans can now enjoy the movie version from the comfort of their homes.

The film stars the original cast, including creator Lin-Manuel Miranda in the title role.

The musical received the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and also won 11 Tony awards.

The movie's theatrical release was initially set for October 2021, but the studio opted to release the film early on its subscription streaming service amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

AP Source: NFL to play Black anthem before national anthem

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
“Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” is traditionally known as the Black anthem.

National

Nurse saves life on way to daughter’s wedding

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Jodi Damrow was just doing what comes naturally for a veteran emergency room nurse.

National

US hits another COVID-19 record high

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The US hit another daily record high and nationwide numbers are increasing.

National

July Fourth weekend will test Americans’ discipline

Updated: 1 hours ago
With confirmed cases climbing in 40 states, governors have ordered the wearing of masks in public, and families were urged to celebrate their independence at home.

National

Woman charged in disappearance of Fort Hood soldier transferred

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A woman who’s accused of helping her boyfriend dismember and bury the body of a 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier was transferred Friday from Bell County to McLennan County to face federal charges.

Latest News

National

MLB cancels All-Star Game for 1st time since 1945

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By BETH HARRIS AP Sports Writer
The All-Star Game scheduled for July 14 was canceled Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

National

New outbreaks push inmate coronavirus cases past 50,000

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS Associated Press
At the end of June, the total number of coronavirus cases among prisoners had reached at least 52,649, an increase of 8% from the week before.

National

More fireworks in Americans’ hands for July 4 raises risks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By SUMAN NAISHADHAM Associated Press
Cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco have received more complaints of illegal fireworks this summer than in previous years.

News

Man arrested by Fargo PD after finding him passed out with drugs and knife in vehicle

Updated: 3 hours ago
Man arrested after police find man passed out with drugs and a weapon in vehicle

Coronavirus

California releases 'wear a mask' PSA campaign

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The state of California released an ad campaign to encourage people to wear a mask during the pandemic.

Pov Now

Point of View July 2 - Part 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4