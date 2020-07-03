Grand Forks woman scammed out of $80,000

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A heartbreaking situation Thursday for a Grand Forks woman who was scammed out of tens of thousands of dollars.

When she realized that she had been fooled in a big way, she called the Valley News Live Whistleblower Hotline in hopes of putting these scammers out of business.

"He was pushing me harder," she says. "If he can get that kind of money from me, then he can get more."

Over the last five years, a 70-year-old Grand Forks woman says she gave nearly $80,000 to scammers. She didn’t want to be identified, but is sharing her warning.

“These older people, the people that they pick on, we are dreamers let’s face it,” she says.

Day after day, she bought gift cards and credit cards costing $500 apiece. In doing so, she was told she’d win $900,000.

Instead, scammers took the numbers from the cards and stripped the money for themselves.

“Did it sink in up here? I don’t know. Evidently not,” she says.

She says she was told they’d be delivering the money, but it never showed up.

“What the heck am I doing,” she says. “I’m crazy to keep going with this, but man, the pressure. The pressure they put on you. This guy was good.”

As with all cases, the Attorney General’s office says they assign an investigator, who interviews the victim. Most times, it’s not a happy ending and the money is gone for good.

“Do the best you can to get these slime buckets,” she says.

One in 100 cases leads to an arrest. Although this woman may be out of luck, she’s hoping it’s a lesson for others.

