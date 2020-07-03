Eight new COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting eight new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,466

Of those 1,466 deaths, 1,150 happened in a nursing home or long-term care facility. 37 deaths are listed as probable COVID, meaning a positive test result isn’t on file.

423 new cases are reported, bringing the active case count to 3,811.

270 people are in the hospital with the virus, 132 of them are in the ICU.

32,347 Minnesotans are listed as recovered.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.