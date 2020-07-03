Advertisement

Eight new COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota

COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.(Associated Press)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting eight new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,466

Of those 1,466 deaths, 1,150 happened in a nursing home or long-term care facility. 37 deaths are listed as probable COVID, meaning a positive test result isn’t on file.

423 new cases are reported, bringing the active case count to 3,811.

270 people are in the hospital with the virus, 132 of them are in the ICU.

32,347 Minnesotans are listed as recovered.

More info on COVID-19 in Minnesota here

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man arrested by Fargo PD after finding him passed out with drugs and knife in vehicle

Updated: 3 hours ago
Man arrested after police find man passed out with drugs and a weapon in vehicle

Pov Now

Point of View July 2 - Part 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

Coronavirus

65 New Cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota

Updated: 5 hours ago
The North Dakota Department of Health has released updated COVID-19 numbers for the state.

Pov Now

Point of View - July 2 - Part 1

Updated: 5 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

Latest News

News

LIST: July 4th celebrations in F-M area this weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Cali Hubbard
The Fourth of July is quickly approaching and officials have been hard at work for months prepping for fireworks shows in the Valley.

News

Cat attacked by rabid skunk in North Dakota

Updated: 5 hours ago
The North Dakota Department of Health says it doesn’t know of any people who were exposed to rabies, but it is warning folks to watch out for skunks.

Valley Today

25-year-old man arrested for robbing a Bismarck Taco Bell

Updated: 7 hours ago
Bismarck man accused of robbing $995 from a taco bell.

Valley Today

Police: Gunshot in Bismarck was accidental, self-inflicted

Updated: 7 hours ago
Bismarck Police say after further investigation, the gun shot to the leg was accidental and self-inflicted.

Valley Today

Valley Today KVLY - Moorhead fireworks

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Moorhead fireworks

Valley Today

Minnesota officials back mask mandate amid spikes elsewhere

Updated: 7 hours ago
Health experts are urging Gov. Tim Walz to require masks in public statewide amid concerns over the spike in coronavirus cases elsewhere.