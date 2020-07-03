Cat attacked by rabid skunk in North Dakota

PETTIBONE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Health officials are warning people to watch out for skunks in the area, after a rabid skunk attacked a pet cat.

The animal fight happened on June 30 in Pettibone. People in town say before the two animals got in a fight, the skunk was being aggressive toward people.

The North Dakota Department of Health says it doesn’t know of any people who were exposed to rabies, but it is warning folks to watch out for skunks.

Health officials are also reminding pet owners of the importance of keeping all animals up-to-date on vaccinations.

The rabies virus attacks the nervous system and causes swelling in the brain, it’s almost always deadly.

The NDDoH has a rabies tracker for the state, you can find that below in this story.

