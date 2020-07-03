Boy dies in Polk County ATV crash

FERTILE, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One boy is dead after an ATV crash near Fertile, MN.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says it happened on Thursday, July 2 around 6 p.m. near Sand Hill River.

The crash report says it appears the boy lost control of the ATV and then hit a tree.

When authorities arrived, they tried to save the boy but couldn’t.

No other information is being released at this time.

