65 New Cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 65 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The majority of the new cases were found in Burleigh County, who reported 21 positive test results.

Cass County reported 18 while Grand Forks County had 7.

No new deaths have been linked to the illness, meaning that the death toll still sits at 80.

There are currently 20 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 while 3,266 people are listed as recovered.

There are 376 active cases in the state.

