Advertisement

65 New Cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota

21 new cases in Burleigh County
COVID-19 Case Count
COVID-19 Case Count(KFYR-TV)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 65 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The majority of the new cases were found in Burleigh County, who reported 21 positive test results.

Cass County reported 18 while Grand Forks County had 7.

No new deaths have been linked to the illness, meaning that the death toll still sits at 80.

There are currently 20 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 while 3,266 people are listed as recovered.

There are 376 active cases in the state.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

US hits another COVID-19 record high

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The US hit another daily record high and nationwide numbers are increasing.

National

July Fourth weekend will test Americans’ discipline

Updated: 1 hours ago
With confirmed cases climbing in 40 states, governors have ordered the wearing of masks in public, and families were urged to celebrate their independence at home.

National

New outbreaks push inmate coronavirus cases past 50,000

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS Associated Press
At the end of June, the total number of coronavirus cases among prisoners had reached at least 52,649, an increase of 8% from the week before.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cancellations and closures

Updated: 3 hours ago
On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of coronavirus to be a global pandemic. Since then, closures have been announced all around the nation.

Coronavirus

California releases 'wear a mask' PSA campaign

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The state of California released an ad campaign to encourage people to wear a mask during the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Eight new COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota

Updated: 5 hours ago
423 new cases are reported, bringing the active case count to 3,811.

Coronavirus

Trump plans fiery speech for Mount Rushmore fireworks

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By STEVE GROVES
President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend on Friday with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore before a crowd of thousands. But even in a part of the country where many remain supportive of the president, the event has drawn controversy and protests.

Coronavirus

How California went from success story to virus hot spot

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE Associated Press
Heading into Memorial Day weekend, California's mood was celebratory. The state had avoided dire predictions of a coronavirus surge, hospitalizations were starting to decline and restaurants and most other businesses had reopened.

National

CDC recommends wearing masks in public settings

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
The CDC recommends people wear cloth face coverings in public settings.

National

Coronavirus concerns freeze Vanilla Ice show

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT
|
By JIM VERTUNO
The 1990s rapper with the hit single "Ice Ice Baby" had been scheduled to play a lakeside concert just outside Austin on Friday, but on Thursday he announced it was being postponed.