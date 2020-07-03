25-year-old man arrested for robbing a Bismarck Taco Bell

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A man has been arrested after being accused of robbing a Bismarck Taco Bell.

Bismarck police say 25-year-old Garen Montreal walked into the Taco Bell on the 3300 block of State Street early Thursday morning and pulled out a knife and a gun. Montreal demanded money and was able to take $995 and everyone’s phone.

Police say Montreal left in a silver minivan, which was later found by patrol officers on the 800 block of Interstate Avenue.

Officers questioned Montreal who was in the vehicle and found the gun which turned out to be a BB gun, the cash and a knife.

Montreal was arrested for strong-arm robbery and attempting to flee from police.

