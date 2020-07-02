Advertisement

Tips for safely handling fireworks this Fourth of July

Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fourth of July celebrations are just a few days away and they might look a bit different this year.

The large Independence Day celebrations we’re used to, complete with show-stopping fireworks displays, may be on hold this year in many places due to coronavirus.

That means many people might be tempted to create smaller fireworks shows of their own and experts are worried.

About 10,000 people were treated for fireworks-related injuries in 2019 and 73% of those occurred around the Fourth of July, according to US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Handheld sparklers were the number one item behind those accidents.

The CPSC wants to remind everyone on how to safely handle these potentially dangerous items this holiday weekend.

They recommend first finding out what’s legal to use in your area.

The CPSC also released the following tips to ensure everyone has a fun and safe time this Fourth of July:

  • Never allow children to ignite or handle these items.
  • Have a bucket of water or a hose nearby.
  • Light fireworks one at a time, then back away quickly
  • Never try to light or re-light malfunctioning fireworks
  • Never point devices at people
  • Douse fireworks in water before disposing of them.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Move to rename ‘Bloody Sunday’ bridge has critics in Selma

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JAY REEVES
Residents in the landmark civil rights city of Selma, Alabama, are among the critics of a bid to rename the historic bridge where voting rights marchers were beaten in 1965.

Coronavirus

Trump’s Rushmore trip draws real and figurative fireworks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By STEVE GROVES
President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend on Friday with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore before a crowd of thousands. But even in a part of the country where many remain supportive of the president, the event has drawn controversy and protests.

National

Home Depot modifies rope sales after nooses found in stores

Updated: 4 hours ago
Home Depot is modifying rope sales after nooses were found in stores across the country.

Sports

Sports - Valley News Live at 10PM July 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Valley News Live at 10PM July 2 - Part 3

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - Valley News Live at 10PM July 2 - Part 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Valley News Live at 10 July 2 - Part 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

Staying cool: tips to keep safe in the hot temperatures

Updated: 5 hours ago
Scorching hot temperatures are ahead as many in the Valley head outside to spend the Fourth of July weekend in the sun, but keep in mind the dangers the sun can bring.

News

Grand Forks woman scammed out of $80,000

Updated: 6 hours ago
A heartbreaking situation Thursday for a Grand Forks woman who was scammed out of tens of thousands of dollars.

Coronavirus

How California went from success story to virus hot spot

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE Associated Press
Heading into Memorial Day weekend, California's mood was celebratory. The state had avoided dire predictions of a coronavirus surge, hospitalizations were starting to decline and restaurants and most other businesses had reopened.

Sports

Sports - Valley News Live 6 PM

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY