Tax dollars: Out-of-state companies are receiving most of the bids for new WF school

HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Construction is underway for a new middle school in Horace. Yet, there are concerns that out-of-state companies are benefiting off your tax dollars.

Trinity Schaff contacted our Whistleblower Hotline.

Schaff said the way bids for school projects are awarded needs to change.

Schaff’s company Trinspin recently lost out on bids for Heritage Middle School. The proposal his company made was for television monitors at the new school.

“That profit that company [would have] made locally, and reinvested in the economy, or the employees we hire, and put food on their family’s table and so forth is much more important to me,” Schaff said.

West Fargo Public Schools chose to award $94,000 to a St. Paul based company called Tierney and $2,600 to Best Buy.

“It just reinforced my reason. ‘Why do we still do this? Why do I take the time and waste our resources?” Schaff said.

Construction began in the spring at Heritage Middle School in Horace and it will go through the summer. In an email, West Fargo Public Schools said the North Dakota Century Code guides its decision making process in awarding bids.

The school couldn’t make anyone available on Thursday for an on-camera interview because of the holiday weekend.

Still, spokesman Heather Leas said in an email that “the successful bidder shall be the lowest responsible company.”

Two of the bids Schaff submitted were the lowest, yet West Fargo Public Schools determined his products were inferior, according to the bid memo.

We looked through the bids and saw that only one local company received a contract.

Tricorne located in Fargo got nearly $1,000 for theater equipment out of the $50,000 that was given to other businesses.

“To see their bid list and see six out-of-state companies, and two in-town companies, when we have ten to 15 companies in town that can do this Is disappointing to see,” Schaff said.

Scaff added tax dollars are flowing out of the area at a time when local businesses need it the most amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Heritage Middle School is tentatively scheduled to welcome sixth graders next month if things go as planned. Once complete, the school will accommodate 900 students.

