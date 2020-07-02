Advertisement

States increasing traveling restrictions, ND advising extra precautions

Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Since the outbreak of COVID-19, safety during traveling has been a hot topic, some travelers taking precautions into their own hands.

“We call it airplane kit,” said Debbie Collett. “It’s more than just for airplanes. We also use it when we pump gas when we are traveling by car. We cover our hands, we’ve got sanitizers, there’s two kinds of gloves, and in case we forget our cloth masks, we’ve got several disposable ones.”

As Debbie and David prepare to return home to California, they take these extra steps in hopes of preventing the spread of coronavirus, but for some states, it’s more than masks and sanitizing.

Beginning August 1, anyone traveling to Hawaii must either be tested for COVID-19 within 72 hours of their arrival or quarantine for 14 days. This applies to both visitors and residents.

Alaska, Maine, and Vermont already following similar guidelines for out-of-state travelers.

Health leaders in North Dakota currently only require a 14-day quarantine for international travel and say they don’t expect to see domestic flights added to the guidelines at this time.

“Right now we really are focusing on education and hoping that people will do the right things and they will take the precautions they need to take,” said Kirby Kruger, North Dakota Department of Health Division of Disease Control Director. “We believe right now that’s the best avenue for North Dakota.”

While they may not implement the strict guidelines of other states, there are other precautions they recommend.

“CDC has a nice map where you can actually look at COVID activity in the last seven days, how many cases have been reported in the last seven days on states,” Kruger said. “Take a look at that activity in the area so you have a better understanding of what’s going on. If there is a lot of activity, you may want to reconsider travel.”

Kruger says if you do visit one of these hot spots, practice social distancing when you come home.

Also, travel smart like Debbie and David; sanitizing, wearing masks, and keeping your distance.

Travel Guidelines
ND Travel
CDC Travel

