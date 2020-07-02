Advertisement

Pizza delivery vehicle stolen in Moorhead

Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Police are searching for a pizza delivery vehicle and the man who jumped in it and took off.

Police say it happened around 3 a.m. on Thursday, July 2 in the 900 block of 18th St. S.

The delivery driver was outside of the 2015 white Ford Escape, when a man jumped in, put the SUV in reverse, and then took off.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s.

Authorities are reminding people to never leave your vehicle unlocked and running, even if it is just for a few minutes.

