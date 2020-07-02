North Dakota confirms 80th death since start of pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP)

North Dakota’s coronavirus death toll has reached 80. State health officials on Wednesday reported the death of a Stark County man in his 90s who had underlying health conditions.

Officials also confirmed 39 new virus cases, including 15 in Cass Coun

ty, the state’s hot spot with a total of 2,260 cases.

There were nine positive tests reported in Burleigh County, increasing its total to 267, and two in Grand Forks County, for a total of 387.

No other county has reached 100 cases.

The update included five cases in Williams County, two each in Stark and Traill counties, and one apiece in Dunn, Mercer, Steele and Walsh counties.