Advertisement

North Dakota confirms 80th death since start of pandemic

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(MGN Image)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP)

North Dakota’s coronavirus death toll has reached 80. State health officials on Wednesday reported the death of a Stark County man in his 90s who had underlying health conditions.

Officials also confirmed 39 new virus cases, including 15 in Cass Coun

North Dakota Dept. of Health

ty, the state’s hot spot with a total of 2,260 cases.

There were nine positive tests reported in Burleigh County, increasing its total to 267, and two in Grand Forks County, for a total of 387.

No other county has reached 100 cases.

The update included five cases in Williams County, two each in Stark and Traill counties, and one apiece in Dunn, Mercer, Steele and Walsh counties.

Latest News

Valley News Live | News | Fargo, ND

Lakes Country 4th of July weekend reminders from officials

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Many in the Valley agree that the Fourth of July holiday isn't the same without a trip to the lakes, but things are different this year.

News

NDT - Celebrating the 4th at the Lakes

Updated: 55 minutes ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY

Valley Today

Valley Today: July 2nd 6:50 a.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

Valley News Live | News | Fargo, ND

Man found unconscious, taken to hospital following motorcycle crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
West Fargo Police responded to the crash around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1 at the intersection of Starr Avenue and 17th St. E.

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

Latest News

Valley News Live | News | Fargo, ND

Area artist creates mayoral sidewalk chalk art in Moorhead

Updated: 2 hours ago
The portrait is captioned ‘Thanks for your leadership.'

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today - July 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KX4

Valley News Live | News | Fargo, ND

Watch live coverage as President Trump holds a press briefing at the White House

Updated: 2 hours ago
Trump news Conference

Valley Today

Pizza delivery vehicle stolen in Moorhead

Updated: 2 hours ago
Authorities are reminding people to never leave your vehicle unlocked and running, even if it is just for a few minutes.

Valley Today

Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay team up for Netflix series about his high school years

Updated: 3 hours ago
Netflix has not yet released a premiere date for the series.

Valley Today

School bus driver inspired by students gets college degree during coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
A school bus driver in Massachusetts said the students he drove to school inspired him to go back to the classroom himself.