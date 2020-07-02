Advertisement

MN teen fighting for his life after being hit by car

Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
EASTERN POLK COUNTY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life after a car hit him while he was riding his bike.

It happened on Hwy. 92 in Polk County on Wednesday, July 1.

Troopers say the boy from Gonvick, MN was on the crest of a hill when he was hit.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening conditions.

No other information is available at this time.

