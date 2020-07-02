Advertisement

Missouri man freed from prison with help from WNBA’s Moore

Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man was freed from prison Wednesday after a county prosecutor declined to retry his case, punctuating years of work by WNBA star Maya Moore and other supporters who argued he was falsely convicted of burglary and assault charges.

Moore was on hand when Jonathan Irons, 40, walked out of the Jefferson City Correctional Center. She clapped as Irons approached a group of people waiting for his release. She then dropped to her knees at one point before joining a group hug around Irons.

He had been serving a 50-year prison sentence stemming from the non-fatal shooting of a homeowner in the St. Louis area when Irons was 16. But a judge threw out his convictions in March, citing a series of problems with the case, including a fingerprint report that had not been turned over to Irons’ defense team, according to The New York Times.

The Missouri attorney general’s office unsuccessfully appealed the judge’s decision, and the lead prosecutor in St. Charles County decided against a retrial.

Moore and Irons became friends after meeting through prison ministry, according to the Times. The 31-year-old Moore, a Jefferson City, Missouri, native who starred at UConn before helping lead Minnesota to four WNBA titles, put her career on hold last season to help Irons.

Moore said in January she planned to sit out a second season and miss the Tokyo Olympics. After Irons' convictions were thrown out in March, she told the AP her plans hadn't changed.

“‘My decision to take another year was bigger than this case,” she said at the time. “But obviously this case was in the forefront of my mind. I’m looking forward when this is done to finally getting some rest and time with my family.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By JIM MUSTIAN and LARRY NEUMEISTER
Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in New Hampshire, the FBI said Thursday.

National

Whipping post removed from Delaware courthouse square

Updated: 25 minutes ago
An 8-foot tall whipping post was removed from a Delaware county courthouse square Wednesday after activists said the post was a reminder of racial discrimination.

National

High court won’t hear abortion clinic ‘buffer zone’ cases

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By JESSICA GRESKO Associated Press
The justices said in a written order that they would not hear cases from Chicago and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Valley News Live | News | Fargo, ND

Lakes Country 4th of July weekend reminders from officials

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Many in the Valley agree that the Fourth of July holiday isn't the same without a trip to the lakes, but things are different this year.

Coronavirus

Walmart turning 160 parking lots into drive-in theaters

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Walmart is transforming 160 of its store parking lots into drive-in movie theaters starting in August.

Latest News

News

NDT - Celebrating the 4th at the Lakes

Updated: 55 minutes ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY

National

There’s a full moon, lunar eclipse to go with this weekend’s fireworks

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
After the fireworks fly for Independence Day, the buck moon makes its debut early Sunday morning at 12:44 a.m. Eastern.

National

NASCAR driver to race ‘Trump 2020’ vehicle sponsored by pro-Trump PAC

Updated: 1 hour ago
A political action committee working to help President Donald Trump get re-elected is sponsoring a NASCAR driver’s vehicle starting this weekend.

National

July 2020 skywatching tips from NASA

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
What are some skywatching highlights you can see in July 2020? Enjoy the giant planets Jupiter and Saturn with their moons, stay up late to spot Mars rising.

National

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Provoked bison attacks woman at Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Larsens say that from the moment you arrive at the park, there are signs everywhere saying don’t approach the wildlife.

National Politics

Trump: Crisis is being handled

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
President Donald Trump spoke about jobs and the coronavirus response at a White House briefing Friday.