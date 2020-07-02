Advertisement

Man found unconscious, taken to hospital following motorcycle crash

Emergency crews responded to a one-person motorcycle crash in West Fargo.
Emergency crews responded to a one-person motorcycle crash in West Fargo.(VNL)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was taken to the hospital after he was found unconscious and with cuts to his head following a motorcycle crash.

West Fargo Police responded to the crash around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1 at the intersection of Starr Avenue and 17th St. E.

The driver’s condition is not known at this time.

Our reporter on scene saw officers picking up the motorcycle and broken parts from it.

