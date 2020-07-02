Advertisement

Man dies in Pembina County blaze

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Justin Schmitz of Crystal
(KNOE)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A man is dead following an early morning house fire in Pembina County on Thursday.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Joshua Schmitz, according to Crystal Volunteer Fire Chief Justin Schulz.

Volunteer firefighters responded at around 1 a.m. to the blaze located in the central part of Crystal, a town with a population of less than 150 people, according to 2010 census data.

Schulz said they were initially told a person was possibly inside. Schmitz received immediate medical attention once firefighters pulled him out the house.

Firefighters were on scene until 5:30 a.m. and none were injured.

The state fire marshal is currently investigating a cause for the blaze.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sports - Valley News Live at 10PM July 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Valley News Live at 10PM July 2 - Part 3

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Valley News Live at 10PM July 2 - Part 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Valley News Live at 10 July 2 - Part 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

Staying cool: tips to keep safe in the hot temperatures

Updated: 5 hours ago
Scorching hot temperatures are ahead as many in the Valley head outside to spend the Fourth of July weekend in the sun, but keep in mind the dangers the sun can bring.

Latest News

News

Grand Forks woman scammed out of $80,000

Updated: 6 hours ago
A heartbreaking situation Thursday for a Grand Forks woman who was scammed out of tens of thousands of dollars.

Sports

Sports - Valley News Live 6 PM

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - Valley News Live 6 PM - Part 3

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - Valley News Live 6 PM - Part 2

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - Valley News Live 6 PM - Part 1

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

Tax dollars: Out-of-state companies are receiving most of the bids for new WF school

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Recent bids for theater equipment and television monitors for a new middle school in Horace showed out-of-state companies have benefited the most.