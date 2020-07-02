Man dies in Pembina County blaze

CRYSTAL, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A man is dead following an early morning house fire in Pembina County on Thursday.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Joshua Schmitz, according to Crystal Volunteer Fire Chief Justin Schulz.

Volunteer firefighters responded at around 1 a.m. to the blaze located in the central part of Crystal, a town with a population of less than 150 people, according to 2010 census data.

Schulz said they were initially told a person was possibly inside. Schmitz received immediate medical attention once firefighters pulled him out the house.

Firefighters were on scene until 5:30 a.m. and none were injured.

The state fire marshal is currently investigating a cause for the blaze.

