Lakes Country 4th of July weekend reminders from officials

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Many in the Valley agree that the Fourth of July holiday isn’t the same without a vacation to the lakes, but things are different this year.

Not only were the fireworks canceled in Detroit Lakes, but restaurants and shops are still on strict guidelines.

The lakes are going to look very different this year. Valley News Live spoke with an officer at the Detroit Lakes Police Department, and he said this year is going to be a strange one. 2020 is the first year he can recall where there will be no firework show.

The colorful displays may be called off, but restaurant doors will be open. If you are venturing from the North Dakota side, or need another reminder, restaurants and bars in Minnesota are still following Governor Tim Walz’s guidelines.

There must be a six-foot distance; they must operate at 50-percent capacity and not exceed 250 people for indoor and outdoor settings. If you plan on walking around to different shops, Governor Walz says they can operate at 50% with a COVID-19 plan in place.

Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says tons of people are already making their way to lakes country, and there’s lots of traffic, so plan ahead and slow down.

Authorities say if you're going to be on the water, wear a lifejacket and follow CDC guidelines. Patrols will be on the lakes and Otter Tail River this weekend.

Lastly, police want you to keep in mind that you cannot use or possess some fireworks in the state of Minnesota like bottle rockets, firecrackers and roman candles. For more information on firework guidelines what’s allowed, click here.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.