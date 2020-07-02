Advertisement

Indiana mother charged in fatal mauling of infant son by family dog

Jennifer Connell, 38, was charged with neglect of a dependent in the January death of her 26-day-old son, Julian Connell.
Jennifer Connell, 38, was charged with neglect of a dependent in the January death of her 26-day-old son, Julian Connell.(Source: Gray News)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP/Gray News) - A northwestern Indiana woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal mauling of her 26-day-old son by the family’s pit bull mix dog.

The Journal and Courier reports Wednesday that 38-year-old Jennifer Connell of Lafayette was charged with neglect of a dependent. Her infant son, Julian Connell, died at a hospital after the Jan. 25 dog attack on a bed at the family’s home, about 60 miles north of Indianapolis.

The baby suffered fatal neck and head injuries, according to WRTV.

Police have said Connell was at home when the pit bull began fighting with a beagle-mix dog in the house. The baby’s teenage brother separated the dogs, and police said that’s when the pit bull attacked the baby.

An officer had to fatally shoot the pit bull to get to the infant.

Connell said she knew the dog was aggressive, and it had gone after the baby before, WRTV reports. She said she was trying to find another home for the dog at the time of her son’s death.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By JIM MUSTIAN and LARRY NEUMEISTER
Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in New Hampshire, the FBI said Thursday.

National

Whipping post removed from Delaware courthouse square

Updated: 25 minutes ago
An 8-foot tall whipping post was removed from a Delaware county courthouse square Wednesday after activists said the post was a reminder of racial discrimination.

National

High court won’t hear abortion clinic ‘buffer zone’ cases

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By JESSICA GRESKO Associated Press
The justices said in a written order that they would not hear cases from Chicago and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Valley News Live | News | Fargo, ND

Lakes Country 4th of July weekend reminders from officials

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Many in the Valley agree that the Fourth of July holiday isn't the same without a trip to the lakes, but things are different this year.

Coronavirus

Walmart turning 160 parking lots into drive-in theaters

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Walmart is transforming 160 of its store parking lots into drive-in movie theaters starting in August.

Latest News

News

NDT - Celebrating the 4th at the Lakes

Updated: 54 minutes ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY

National

There’s a full moon, lunar eclipse to go with this weekend’s fireworks

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
After the fireworks fly for Independence Day, the buck moon makes its debut early Sunday morning at 12:44 a.m. Eastern.

National

NASCAR driver to race ‘Trump 2020’ vehicle sponsored by pro-Trump PAC

Updated: 1 hour ago
A political action committee working to help President Donald Trump get re-elected is sponsoring a NASCAR driver’s vehicle starting this weekend.

National

July 2020 skywatching tips from NASA

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
What are some skywatching highlights you can see in July 2020? Enjoy the giant planets Jupiter and Saturn with their moons, stay up late to spot Mars rising.

National

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Provoked bison attacks woman at Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Larsens say that from the moment you arrive at the park, there are signs everywhere saying don’t approach the wildlife.

National Politics

Trump: Crisis is being handled

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
President Donald Trump spoke about jobs and the coronavirus response at a White House briefing Friday.