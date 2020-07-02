HOT AND HUMID DAYS, THEN MORE STORM CHANCES

We will be mainly dry through the end of the workweek as we stay warm to hot. Our next chance of strong to severe storms will be on Saturday, which is why the First Alert Storm Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for the 4th of July, with lingering storm chances to start the next workweek.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: Temperatures warm into the 80s and 90s for Thursday and Friday under plenty of sun. Humidity will make that heat dangerous both days, with heat indices approaching 100 degrees. A few isolated storms are possible on Friday.

SATURDAY: The First Alert StormTeam has designated Saturday a First Alert Weather Day. Though some uncertainty remains as to how strong storms will be on Saturday, the chance of strong to severe storms is there with that heat and humidity on Saturday. With the holiday sending many people outdoors, our team wants you to be weather-aware for Saturday. Temperatures will be near 90 degrees Saturday with plenty of humidity.

SUNDAY AND MONDAY: The chance of showers and storms remains on Sunday, though intensity and coverage will be limited. Temperatures stay in the 80s and 90s Sunday. A better chance of showers and storms returns on Monday, with temperatures marginally cooler to start the next business week, with highs only in the 80s.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY: Things look to quiet down as we approach Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs cool into the low- to mid-80s along with mostly sunny skies both days. An pop-up shower or storm is not out of the question for either day.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

THURSDAY: Dangerous heat. Becoming mostly sunny and hot. High: 92.

FRIDAY: Dangerous Heat. Mostly sunny. Low: 69. High: 91.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of strong PM showers/t-storms. Low: 71. High: 90.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Chance scattered showers or storms. Low: 72. High: 89.

MONDAY: Still warm with a chance of t-storms. Low: 69. High: 87.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 63. High: 84.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 62. High: 82