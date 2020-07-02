Hand sanitizer and fireworks could make dangerous combination this holiday weekend

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We all know the dangers and precautions that come with the Fourth of July weekend.

“Fireworks are fun! They seem like toys and they’re making them more and more like toys, but honestly, they’re very hazardous and you could get serious injuries on both young and old,” West Fargo Fire Inspector Travis Olson said.

However, this year there’s a new rule.

“You’re going to want to give the hand sanitizer plenty of time to dry on your hands, that way all the vapors are coming off. If you come close to a flame with your hands still wet, maybe even your children’s hands still being wet, there’s a good chance that will catch on fire,” Olson said.

Olson says hand sanitizer is just as flammable as gasoline, and says the dangerous combo could leave you or your kids with severe burns.

“Unfortunately even if you pour water on them, they’re not going to go out until the actual flammable liquid is completely gone. So even if you try to do the stop, drop and roll it’s not going to snuff itself out until that liquid is completely dissolved off your hand,” he said.

Olson says having a sanitizer bottle in your pocket or nearby isn’t going to cause any problems as long as its in a controlled container and far away from open flames.

He also reminds you not to have any sanitizer bottles or jugs in the trash bin when you throw your fireworks away come Sunday morning.

Experts say if you use sanitizer, to wait about five to ten minutes before handling any fireworks, or say to wash your hands with soap and water instead.

