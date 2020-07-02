Advertisement

FedEx asks Washington Redskins to change team name

The Washington Redskins hold their training camp in Richmond every summer.
The Washington Redskins hold their training camp in Richmond every summer.(Source: NBC12)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-based FedEx is joining a growing list of organizations to ask the Washington Redskins to change its name.

A FedEx spokesperson released a statement Thursday afternoon, saying, “We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name.”

The Redskins play at FedExField Stadium in Landover, Maryland. FedEx President and CEO Fred Smith is a minority owner and has been since 2003.

Thursday’s request comes one day after AdWeek reported investment firms and shareholders worth a combined $620 billion asked FedEx, Nike and other businesses to terminate their sponsorship with the Redskins over the name.

The team has been under fire for decades over its controversial moniker with many calling it a racial slur against Native Americans.

Redskins owner Daniel Snyder has been adamant in his opposition to the name change.

Thursday’s move is arguably the most compelling in the battle over the brand. Right now, there’s no word on what might happen with FedEx if the team keeps its name.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Move to rename ‘Bloody Sunday’ bridge has critics in Selma

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JAY REEVES
Residents in the landmark civil rights city of Selma, Alabama, are among the critics of a bid to rename the historic bridge where voting rights marchers were beaten in 1965.

Coronavirus

Trump’s Rushmore trip draws real and figurative fireworks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By STEVE GROVES
President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend on Friday with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore before a crowd of thousands. But even in a part of the country where many remain supportive of the president, the event has drawn controversy and protests.

National

Home Depot modifies rope sales after nooses found in stores

Updated: 4 hours ago
Home Depot is modifying rope sales after nooses were found in stores across the country.

Sports

Sports - Valley News Live at 10PM July 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Valley News Live at 10PM July 2 - Part 3

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - Valley News Live at 10PM July 2 - Part 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Valley News Live at 10 July 2 - Part 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

Staying cool: tips to keep safe in the hot temperatures

Updated: 5 hours ago
Scorching hot temperatures are ahead as many in the Valley head outside to spend the Fourth of July weekend in the sun, but keep in mind the dangers the sun can bring.

News

Grand Forks woman scammed out of $80,000

Updated: 6 hours ago
A heartbreaking situation Thursday for a Grand Forks woman who was scammed out of tens of thousands of dollars.

Coronavirus

How California went from success story to virus hot spot

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE Associated Press
Heading into Memorial Day weekend, California's mood was celebratory. The state had avoided dire predictions of a coronavirus surge, hospitalizations were starting to decline and restaurants and most other businesses had reopened.

Sports

Sports - Valley News Live 6 PM

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY