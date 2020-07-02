Fargo PD release emails and text messages connected to former officer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department has released emails and text messages to Valley News Live following an open records request.

We made the request in early June immediately after the group One Fargo held a media conference accusing police of illegal surveillance during a May 30 march that began peacefully and turned violent.

The accusation came following the resignation of former Deputy Chief Todd Osmundson who left the department on June 4. He was suspended for a week for going undercover without permission during the May 30 riots.

An internal investigation found that Osmundson acted alone in going undercover and the top brass of department wasn’t aware of his actions.

We’ve already reported on a majority of the items found in the emails, including Osmundson sending an apology email and Police Chief David Todd describing those who engaged in the riots as thugs and domestic terrorists.

Text messages we obtained between Osmundson and Todd showed that Osmundson was making Todd aware of what was happening in downtown Fargo on May 30.

However as the internal affairs report indicated, Todd wasn’t aware of the full extent of Osmundson’s undercover actions.

Attached to this story are the emails and text messages Valley News Live received.

