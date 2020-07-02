Advertisement

Detroit Lakes prepares for Fourth of July weekend

A boat getting prepared to be released into Detroit Lake
A boat getting prepared to be released into Detroit Lake(KVLY)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:37 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

With 4th of July just around the corner some are wondering if they will be able to hang out at their favorite spot in Lakes country, while some locals are concerned if COVID-19 will blow a hole through their plans.

Ciarra Weber made the trek from Fargo. She says she spent almost every weekend in Detroit Lakes enjoying the sunshine, while socially distanced.

“I feel like if people keep a safe distance it shouldn’t be much of a problem,” said Weber.

In the days leading up to the 4th, it is possible to stay 6 feet apart on the beach, but boats continued to dock signaling the start of the holiday weekend, and beach goers are not sporting a mask.

“It’s usually considered to be a great time to have people visit, check out all we have to offer, but I feel like this summer should be a little different,” said Detroit Lakes local, Leigh Nelson.

For locals, the influx of people is a little daunting.

“Just because we aren’t seeing cases in our area as much as the rest of the world doesn’t mean that we’re immune to this,” said Nelson.

“It worries me a lot,” said Jerry Ulness, another local of DL. “It worries me a lot. That’s why when I sit over (on the beach) and someone comes and sits really close to me, i’ll move a little bit.”

For those headed to Detroit Lakes, expect some changes, like a 4th of July without fireworks which have been canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurants like Zorbaz are still open for business.

According to the CDC, there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread through water and a local doctor said the open air at the lake can help mitigate the spread.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Valley News Live | News | Fargo, ND

Lakes Country 4th of July weekend reminders from officials

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Many in the Valley agree that the Fourth of July holiday isn't the same without a trip to the lakes, but things are different this year.

News

NDT - Celebrating the 4th at the Lakes

Updated: 54 minutes ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY

Valley News Live | News | Fargo, ND

Man found unconscious, taken to hospital following motorcycle crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
West Fargo Police responded to the crash around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1 at the intersection of Starr Avenue and 17th St. E.

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

Valley News Live | News | Fargo, ND

Area artist creates mayoral sidewalk chalk art in Moorhead

Updated: 2 hours ago
The portrait is captioned ‘Thanks for your leadership.'

Latest News

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today - July 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KX4

Valley News Live | News | Fargo, ND

Watch live coverage as President Trump holds a press briefing at the White House

Updated: 2 hours ago
Trump news Conference

Valley Today

North Dakota confirms 80th death since start of pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
State health officials say the latest death is a Stark County man in his 90s who had underlying health conditions.

Sports

Sports - Valley News Live 10PM July 1

Updated: 12 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Valley News Live 10PM July 1 - Part 3

Updated: 12 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD