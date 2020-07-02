Detroit Lakes prepares for Fourth of July weekend

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

With 4th of July just around the corner some are wondering if they will be able to hang out at their favorite spot in Lakes country, while some locals are concerned if COVID-19 will blow a hole through their plans.

Ciarra Weber made the trek from Fargo. She says she spent almost every weekend in Detroit Lakes enjoying the sunshine, while socially distanced.

“I feel like if people keep a safe distance it shouldn’t be much of a problem,” said Weber.

In the days leading up to the 4th, it is possible to stay 6 feet apart on the beach, but boats continued to dock signaling the start of the holiday weekend, and beach goers are not sporting a mask.

“It’s usually considered to be a great time to have people visit, check out all we have to offer, but I feel like this summer should be a little different,” said Detroit Lakes local, Leigh Nelson.

For locals, the influx of people is a little daunting.

“Just because we aren’t seeing cases in our area as much as the rest of the world doesn’t mean that we’re immune to this,” said Nelson.

“It worries me a lot,” said Jerry Ulness, another local of DL. “It worries me a lot. That’s why when I sit over (on the beach) and someone comes and sits really close to me, i’ll move a little bit.”

For those headed to Detroit Lakes, expect some changes, like a 4th of July without fireworks which have been canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurants like Zorbaz are still open for business.

According to the CDC, there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread through water and a local doctor said the open air at the lake can help mitigate the spread.

