Charges filed in downtown Fargo stabbing

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Official charges have been filed against a woman accused of stabbing another woman this week at a downtown Fargo bar.

21-year-old Tonisha Valentina Salazar is charged with aggravated assault and false information to law enforcement, and currently sits in the Cass County Jail.

Court documents say when officers responded to the 400 block of N. Broadway, a woman was sitting on the ground with a wound to her leg outside the Empire. Witnesses were pointing at Valentina Salazar who was running away from the scene. Officers say when they caught up to Valentina Salazar she had dried blood on her and a small laceration to her left hand.

Valentina Salazar claimed the other woman had attacked her, and said she did not mean to stab the other woman.

However, court documents say when officers watched surveillance video Valentina Salazar can be seen confronting the victim in front of the Empire, before pushing the victim. The woman then hits Valentina Salazar back, and court documents say the two ended up fighting one another on the ground. On the ground, court documents say Valentina Salazar stabs the victim in the leg.

Valentina Salazar was pulled off by bystanders, but officers say she lunged at the victim again trying to stab her several times.

Witnesses told officers Valentina Salazar hurt her hand when she was fighting on the ground and say the victim never stabbed Valentina Salazar.

Valentina Salazar declined to comment on the incident.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.