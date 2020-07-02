Bizarre crash sends one man to the hospital, police say alcohol was involved

NEAR PELICAN RAPIDS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man was taken to the hospital after a wild crash where authorities say alcohol was involved.

It happened around 11 p.m. near Pelican Rapids at the intersections of Hwy. 34 and Hwy. 59.

Troopers say 22-year-old Jose Coronado didn’t stop at a stop sign, went into the ditch, then drove into a parking lot where his vehicle went airborne. The vehicle then hit a cement pillar and rolled into two gas pumps.

Coronado was taken to a Fargo hospital but is expected to be ok.

The crash report did not indicate if the driver would be facing charges.

No one else was in the vehicle.

