Advertisement

Bizarre crash sends one man to the hospital, police say alcohol was involved

Generic crash graphic
Generic crash graphic(MGN Image)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR PELICAN RAPIDS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man was taken to the hospital after a wild crash where authorities say alcohol was involved.

It happened around 11 p.m. near Pelican Rapids at the intersections of Hwy. 34 and Hwy. 59.

Troopers say 22-year-old Jose Coronado didn’t stop at a stop sign, went into the ditch, then drove into a parking lot where his vehicle went airborne. The vehicle then hit a cement pillar and rolled into two gas pumps.

Coronado was taken to a Fargo hospital but is expected to be ok.

The crash report did not indicate if the driver would be facing charges.

No one else was in the vehicle.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Valley News Live | News | Fargo, ND

Lakes Country 4th of July weekend reminders from officials

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Many in the Valley agree that the Fourth of July holiday isn't the same without a trip to the lakes, but things are different this year.

News

NDT - Celebrating the 4th at the Lakes

Updated: 52 minutes ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY

Valley Today

Valley Today: July 2nd 6:50 a.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

Valley News Live | News | Fargo, ND

Man found unconscious, taken to hospital following motorcycle crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
West Fargo Police responded to the crash around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1 at the intersection of Starr Avenue and 17th St. E.

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

Latest News

Valley News Live | News | Fargo, ND

Area artist creates mayoral sidewalk chalk art in Moorhead

Updated: 2 hours ago
The portrait is captioned ‘Thanks for your leadership.'

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today - July 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KX4

Valley News Live | News | Fargo, ND

Watch live coverage as President Trump holds a press briefing at the White House

Updated: 2 hours ago
Trump news Conference

Valley Today

Pizza delivery vehicle stolen in Moorhead

Updated: 2 hours ago
Authorities are reminding people to never leave your vehicle unlocked and running, even if it is just for a few minutes.

Valley Today

Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay team up for Netflix series about his high school years

Updated: 3 hours ago
Netflix has not yet released a premiere date for the series.

Valley Today

School bus driver inspired by students gets college degree during coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
A school bus driver in Massachusetts said the students he drove to school inspired him to go back to the classroom himself.