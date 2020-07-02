Bismarck police ask for help in finding shooter

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bismarck police are investigating a shooting after a wounded individual was dropped off at the hospital early Wednesday.

Authorities say the person who was injured had a gunshot wound to his upper thigh. He was treated at Sanford Hospital after he was dropped off about 3 a.m. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers say the gunshot wound occurred around the 100 block of W interstate Ave, sometime in the early morning hours of July 1, 2020.

Police haven’t been specific about how the gunshot wound happened.

Police say anyone with information in regards to this incident should contact them. You can send it in anonymously by texting keyword BISPD and tip to 847411 (tip411). Anonymous web tips can also be submitted through the department’s website at www.bismarcknd.gov/police or directed to Detective Sergeant Mark Gaddis, or Detective Taylor Roman at (701) 223-1212.

