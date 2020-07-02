Area artist creates mayoral sidewalk chalk art in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead artist took her talents to the streets, creating chalk art of a popular city leader.
On the corner of 8th St. and Main Ave., Kim Jore chalked a larger-than-life portrait of Mayor Johnathan Judd.
The portrait is captioned ‘Thanks for your leadership.'
In response, Judd posted on Facebook saying, “Kim Jore is a talented artist in Moorhead. I did not see this coming, but I’m honored and humbled to be one of her artistic creations. Thank you Kim for continuing to share your artistic talents with our community. ❤️#MoorheadProud”
The photos were posted on the mayor’s page on Wednesday, July 1 and had 600+ likes as of this writing.
