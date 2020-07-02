Advertisement

AP source: NFL cutting preseason in half, pushing back start

The pandemic forced teams to conduct their entire offseason programs via videoconference. So, teams will be gathering together for the first time when training camps open July 28.
The pandemic forced teams to conduct their entire offseason programs via videoconference. So, teams will be gathering together for the first time when training camps open July 28.(Source: WVUE/Gray News)
By ARNIE STAPLETON
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The NFL will cut its preseason in half and push back the start of exhibition play so teams have more time to train following a virtual offseason made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the league hasn't announced that the preseason will be cut from four games to two.

Players are still discussing with their union whether to ask for cancellation of all preseason games, according to two people familiar with their thinking. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because a decision hasn't been made.

The pandemic forced teams to conduct their entire offseason programs via videoconference. So, teams will be gathering together for the first time when training camps open July 28.

Minus the usual minicamps, on-field practices and in-person weight training from April to June, players' conditioning won't be what it normally is. So, eliminating the first week of preseason games Aug. 13-16 will give them more time to ratchet up their football fitness.

Teams will now play exhibitions Aug. 20-24 and Aug. 27-31 during what were originally the second and third weeks of exhibition play, with all 32 teams playing one home and one road game.

Most of those games will remain the same as originally scheduled, although some matchups in that second slate will have to be changed so every team gets a game at home.

The exhibition finales on Sept. 3 were also scrapped, giving teams more time to get ready for the regular season, which opens Sept. 10 with Houston at Kansas City.

There are no changes to the regular season schedule.

The league continues to draw up protocols, not only for COVID-19 mitigation but for ramping up practices during the first few weeks of training camp.

The annual Hall of Fame Game pitting Pittsburgh and Dallas on Aug. 6 was recently scrapped as the induction ceremonies were pushed back to 2021.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

___

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Move to rename ‘Bloody Sunday’ bridge has critics in Selma

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JAY REEVES
Residents in the landmark civil rights city of Selma, Alabama, are among the critics of a bid to rename the historic bridge where voting rights marchers were beaten in 1965.

Coronavirus

Trump’s Rushmore trip draws real and figurative fireworks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By STEVE GROVES
President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend on Friday with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore before a crowd of thousands. But even in a part of the country where many remain supportive of the president, the event has drawn controversy and protests.

National

Home Depot modifies rope sales after nooses found in stores

Updated: 4 hours ago
Home Depot is modifying rope sales after nooses were found in stores across the country.

Sports

Sports - Valley News Live at 10PM July 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Valley News Live at 10PM July 2 - Part 3

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - Valley News Live at 10PM July 2 - Part 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Valley News Live at 10 July 2 - Part 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

Staying cool: tips to keep safe in the hot temperatures

Updated: 4 hours ago
Scorching hot temperatures are ahead as many in the Valley head outside to spend the Fourth of July weekend in the sun, but keep in mind the dangers the sun can bring.

News

Grand Forks woman scammed out of $80,000

Updated: 6 hours ago
A heartbreaking situation Thursday for a Grand Forks woman who was scammed out of tens of thousands of dollars.

Coronavirus

How California went from success story to virus hot spot

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE Associated Press
Heading into Memorial Day weekend, California's mood was celebratory. The state had avoided dire predictions of a coronavirus surge, hospitalizations were starting to decline and restaurants and most other businesses had reopened.

Sports

Sports - Valley News Live 6 PM

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY