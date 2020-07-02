43 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 43 new COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the active case count to 342.

17 of the new cases are in Cass County, 14 in Burleigh County and three in Grand Forks County.

19 people are currently in the hospital with the virus and 3,235 are listed as recovered.

The death toll remains at 80.

