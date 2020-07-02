Advertisement

43 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota

COVID-19 generic graphic
COVID-19 generic graphic(AP Images)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 43 new COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the active case count to 342.

17 of the new cases are in Cass County, 14 in Burleigh County and three in Grand Forks County.

19 people are currently in the hospital with the virus and 3,235 are listed as recovered.

The death toll remains at 80.

More info on COVID-19 in North Dakota here

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

High court won’t hear abortion clinic ‘buffer zone’ cases

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By JESSICA GRESKO Associated Press
The justices said in a written order that they would not hear cases from Chicago and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Coronavirus

Walmart turning 160 parking lots into drive-in theaters

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Walmart is transforming 160 of its store parking lots into drive-in movie theaters starting in August.

National Politics

Trump: Crisis is being handled

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
President Donald Trump spoke about jobs and the coronavirus response at a White House briefing Friday.

National

US unemployment falls to 11%, but new shutdowns are underway

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Christopher Rugaber
Unemployment falls to 11.1% as the U.S. added a record 4.8 million jobs in June, but the pandemic dims the outlook for further gains.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Does wearing a mask pose any health risks?

Updated: 3 hours ago
In areas where COVID-19 is spreading, health experts agree that wearing masks or other face coverings in public helps reduce the risk of spreading the virus when people can't socially distance by staying 6 feet apart.

National

U.S., South Africa report new record coronavirus rises

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By DAVID RISING and JAKE COYLE Associated Press
The U.S. recorded 50,700 new cases, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University, as many states struggled to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Closing bars to stop coronavirus spread is backed by science

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CARLA K. JOHNSON
Authorities are closing honky tonks, bars and other drinking establishments in some parts of the U.S. to stem the surge of COVID-19 infections — a move backed by sound science about risk factors that go beyond wearing or not wearing masks.

National

US sets record high with more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases reported in single day

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
At least five states, including Arizona, California, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, marked their highest number of new daily confirmed cases on the same day.

Coronavirus

Cases spike in Sunbelt, other states back off on reopening

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By JAKE COYLE and JONATHAN J. COOPER
The run-up in cases — blamed in part on "knucklehead behavior" by Americans not wearing masks or obeying other social-distancing rules — has raised fears that many states could see the same phenomenon if they reopen too, or that people from the South and West could spread the virus to other regions.

Coronavirus

Record-breaking coronavirus cases have triggered rollbacks on re-openings in nearly 40 states

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Record-breaking coronavirus cases have triggered rollbacks on re-openings in nearly 40 states across America.