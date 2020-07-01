Suspicious Person in Fosston

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Polk County authorities have received two complaints about a suspicious person driving in Fosston and asking females if they want a ride. In both incidents the male was told no, but the man continued asking to give them a ride and eventually left the area. In both instances, the male is described as a white male, heavy set, with a white beard approximately 60 years old. There are two different vehicle descriptions however. In one report, the male was driving a tan SUV and in the other report the male was driving a teal pick-up. The first incident happened on Saturday, June 27th in the afternoon and the second incident happened on Tuesday, June 30th in the morning. Both incidents are under investigation. No further information will be released at this time. The female’s names will not be released. If anybody has any information that might help in this investigation please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 218-281-0431.

