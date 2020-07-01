Streets flooded after intense rain in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Downpours in the Northern Valley are flooding streets in Grand Forks.

Valley Today reporter Cali Hubbard says 24th Ave. S. in Grand Forks has standing water in the entire road, and police are advising people to stay away from that area until it all drains.

This comes after 6+ inches of rain fell in Grand Forks.

Authorities say they have received reports of people kayaking down the streets.

Stay with Valley News Live as we continue to follow how the storm is impacting the region.

