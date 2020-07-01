RedHawks aware of opportunity as one of few baseball teams in America to play

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and Winnipeg Goldeyes played a simulated game Tuesday, the second in as many days. Come July 3rd, games will start to count as the teams start a modified 60-game schedule.

“It’s just about getting baseball going and giving some people some things to watch,” RedHawks Pitcher Bradin Hagens said.

Some people might be an understatement.

The American Association will be the only professional baseball in the United States for almost a month. With minor league seasons cancelled and the draw for guys to keep playing, the talent pool to pull from this year is deep.

“There’s going to be, mark my words, if we get through this season the way that we want to there will be three or four guys from this year who make the major leagues,” RedHawks Interim Manager Chris Coste said.

It’s a goal of just about every independent baseball player to get to affiliated teams and get their chance at the majors and this year could be the best shot.

According to the players we spoke to, the added pressure of being in the spotlight might not be a full on distraction, but they’ll be aware of it.

“If it’s not there I think something may be a little wrong with you maybe,” RedHawks Pitcher Tyler Pike said. “Definitely in the back of your head just knowing that hey this is a legit shot for anybody out here to have a chance to get back into affiliated ball.”

Hagens agreed, “You know even if it’s in the back of somebody’s mind. But at the same time the whole goal is what we’re going to try and tell our guys. You know, you go out there, you do the same thing. It’s baseball still.”

While it’s still baseball it’s a major opportunity and Coste, who knows a thing or two about moving from independent baseball to the major leagues, is making sure his team understands just what is at stake.

“A lot of guy’s careers are riding on our ability to work on and off the field,” Coste said.

