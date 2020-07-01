Police: Suspect fatally shot wrong victim in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) —

Sioux Falls police say a man entered the wrong house and fatally shot a resident while searching for his intended target.

Police say 45-year-old Alton Bear of Sioux Falls, shot and killed 40-year-old Tracy Saboe on Monday while thinking the home belonged to another man. The suspect then went to the correct address in central Sioux Falls at 2:30 p.m. Monday and shot three people: a 30-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and a 52-year-old woman. All are expected to recover.

Police say the 30-year-old man who was shot at the second address was the intended target. The suspect believed the targeted man had assaulted someone in the suspect’s family.

Police connected the two incidents after realizing the same 9 mm handgun was used in all four shootings.

Investigators do not believe the shooting was drug-related.

