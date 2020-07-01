Advertisement

Miss. state flag officially retired after 126 years

File-This June 25, 2020, file photo shows a Mississippi state flag flying outside the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Mississippi will surrender the Confederate battle emblem from its state flag, more than a century after white supremacist legislators embedded it there a generation after the South lost the Civil War. Mississippi's House and Senate voted in succession Sunday, June 28, 2020, to retire the flag, with broad bipartisan support. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has said he will sign the bill, and the state flag would lose its official status as soon as he signs the measure.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
File-This June 25, 2020, file photo shows a Mississippi state flag flying outside the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Mississippi will surrender the Confederate battle emblem from its state flag, more than a century after white supremacist legislators embedded it there a generation after the South lost the Civil War. Mississippi's House and Senate voted in succession Sunday, June 28, 2020, to retire the flag, with broad bipartisan support. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has said he will sign the bill, and the state flag would lose its official status as soon as he signs the measure.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - The Mississippi state flag was taken down from the State Capitol for the final time Wednesday afternoon.

Honor Guard members pulled the flag down from the flag pole and folded it ahead of a retirement ceremony.

State Sen. John Horhn said he began to tear up when he saw the flag come down.

“Mississippi is a great place, but if we don’t put these impediments out of the way, we’ll never succeed and we’ll never get to our final destination,” Horhn said.

The flag was then presented to Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn, who helped deliver it to the Museum of Mississippi History.

“Today we come to terms with out past, and we look toward our future,” Gunn said.

Hosemann says the past will be remembered, and not retired alongside the flag.

“We do not retire the ability of any person to fly this flag. We will shortly fly a new flag, and it will be a new flag for all of our citizens,” Hosemann said.

“MDAH (Mississippi Department of Archives and History) is grateful to the state legislature for presenting these flags from the capitol to us for our historic collection,” MDAH director Katie Blount said.

The flag will be encased and on display at the Mississippi History Museum.

The Mississippi Legislature voted on a bill Sunday to change the flag.

Gov. Tate Reeves then signed the historic bill Tuesday at the Governor’s Mansion, immediately removing official status for the 126-year-old banner.

Mississippi is now without a flag until a vote is done in November. A committee of nine people will come up with a design that will be placed on ballots where Mississippians can vote. If the flag does not pass with a majority vote, a new design will be created on and voted in the next election.

