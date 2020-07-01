IRS is not extending the tax deadline

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The Internal Revenue Service is not extending the tax deadline, and that means the 2019 tax filing and payment deadline is coming up on July 15. It was postponed from April 15 because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

People who cannot meet the July 15 deadline can file for an extension of October 15 on the IRS website.

Minnesota and North Dakota state taxes are also due July 15.

