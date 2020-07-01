Advertisement

How soon can you expect a COVID-19 vaccine?

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Jul. 1, 2020
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Stock in a major pharmaceutical company is on the rise after they announced encouraging news in the fight against the Coronavirus.

Pfizer says in a small trial for a COVID-19 vaccine one of the candidates produced neutralizing antibodies which researchers believe is necessary to build immunity to the virus.

“That’s a fancy term for when we get a vaccination you have to get an immune response that actually allows your ability to go fight that virus and contain it, and not let it do the damage that it’s done,” Essentia Health Emergency Medicine physician Dr. Bill Heegaard said.

It’s only step one of many, but local health experts, like Dr. Heegaard, say it’s encouraging to know how hard people all around the world are working to beat COVID-19.

“It makes me very hopeful, but at the same time we need to realize that the vaccine manufacturing process is a long haul,” Sanford Health Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Avish Nagpal said.

“It was a very positive, early finding in a process that’s being expedited because it’s a pandemic,” Dr. Heegaard said.

Both Heegaard and Nagpal say even if significant strides are made quickly, it would be difficult to distribute and administer the vaccine worldwide before the next flu season.

“I personally think the earliest we’ll start getting shots is January, February. It takes most of us six weeks to develop an immunity, so we might be able to make a significant impact by March, April. That would be big! That would be really, really wonderful,” Heegaard said.

Heegaard says the next stage in the process will be more clinical trials and tests at places like the Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota, and says after that healthcare workers will likely be the next test group for the vaccine.

“And personally, if I read the data and saw that the risk wasn’t too high, I would do it,” Heegaard said.

Heegaard and Nagpal say while waiting until next spring for a vaccine does seem like a long time, defeating COVID-19 is no easy task.

“The shortest time that we have taken to manufacture a vaccine is four years and that was for Ebola, and that was not 100 percent effective. It was 50 percent effective,” Nagpal said.

“If we were able to do this, this would be a remarkable, worldwide effort and the fastest reduction of a pandemic in the history of humankind. It would be tremendous,” Heegaard said.

Pfizer said the vaccine was generally well tolerated, but did cause a fever in some patients. Most patients reported pain at the injection site, which was mild to moderate.

The findings posted Wednesday morning have not been peer-reviewed yet, but Pfizer says it expects to manufacture up to 100 million doses by the end of 2020 and potentially more than 1.2 billion doses by the end of 2021.

