FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cass County Vector Control will take to the skies Wednesday night to spray for mosquitoes.

The aerial spraying will start in the metro at 8 p.m.

Vector control data shows a recent uptick in mosquito numbers after they went down from ground spraying the week before.

The recent rain isn’t any help, mosquitoes love standing water so the numbers will likely go up again.

