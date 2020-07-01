Advertisement

Five Bison Named WGCA All-American Scholars

The North Dakota State University women's golf team had five student-athletes named All-American Scholars
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Bison Athletics(gobison.com)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (gobison.com) - The North Dakota State University women’s golf team had five student-athletes named All-American Scholars by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association for the 2019-20 season, the organization announced Monday, June 29. Senior

Camryn Roadley earned the honor for the fourth-straight season, while fellow senior

Sierra Bennion picked up the award for the second year. Juniors

Taylor McCorkle and Alexis Thomas

were both honored for the third-straight season, while junior Lexi Geolat earned the honor for the first time.

The five Bison were among 1,401 women’s collegiate golfers that earned the award across all divisions. Student-athletes must have at least a 3.5 cumulative GPA to earn the award.A computer science major, Roadley ranked seventh on the team with a 78.8 stroke average over 15 rounds. Roadley tied for 13th at the Battle at Old Works with a 227 over three rounds, while shooting a season-low 74 in the first round of the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational. Roadley finished career ranked ninth in school history with a 79.27 career stroke average.Bennion, a psychology major, Bennion ranked fifth on the team with a 77.33 stroke average over 15 rounds. Bennion tied for 10th at Battle at Old Works with a 226 over three rounds, while shooting a 71 in both the second and third rounds at the Coeur d’Alene Collegiate, tied for the third-lowest score on the team this year. Bennion finished her career with a 78.26 stroke average, the sixth-best in school history.A human development and family science major, Thomas ranked third on the team with a 76.67 stroke average over 15 rounds, the 14th best in school history. Thomas tied for sixth at the Pizza Hut Lady Thunderbird Invitational with a 73, while shooting a season-low 72, tied for third on the team, in the first round of the Battle at Old Works. Thomas ranks fifth in school history with a 77.86 career scoring average and 10th in school history with a .577 career winning percentage.McCorkle, a marketing major, led the Bison in stroke average at 76.2 over 15 rounds, the eighth best stroke average in school history. McCorkle shot a season-low 70 in the second round of the Coeur d’Alene Collegiate, while she tied for 16th at the Battle at Old Works and Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational. McCorkle ranks third in school history in career stroke average at 76.24 and fifth in school history in career winning percentage at .672.Geolat, a biological sciences major, had a 76.40 stroke average in 15 rounds, the 11th best average in school history. Geolat shot an even 72 in the third round of Battle at Old Works and third round of Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational, tied for the third-best score on the team this year. Geolat ranks eighth in school history with a 79.23 career stroke average.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

