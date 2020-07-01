Ethan Broad found competent to stand trial

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The man accused of murdering and dismembering a 19-year-old girl in Moorhead has been found fit to stand trial.

27-year-old Ethan Broad is charged with two counts of second degree murder for the killing of Dystynee Avery. Court documents say Broad admitted to killing Avery, dismembering her body and throwing it in the trash. Avery’s body was recovered from the Clay County Landfill in late April after a two-day search.

Clay County Court officials ordered a competency check of Broad, otherwise known as a Rule 20 hearing, on June 2. Broad had previously been classified as ‘incapacitated’ and was a ward of the state for eight years until Catholic Charities of North Dakota stated ‘it will not be detrimental for Ethan to be his own guardian in Nov. 2019.

In a hearing Monday afternoon, Broad’s competency assessment showed he is fit to stand trial, Clay County Attorney Brian Melton said.

Melton says Broad’s legal team now has 10 days to file an objection to ask for a second opinion on Broad’s mental state.

Broad will be seen again in court on July 24.

