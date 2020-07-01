Downtown Fargo bar temporarily closed due to suspected COVID-19 contact

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fort Noks Bar of Gold in downtown Fargo has announced a temporary closure due to a suspected contact with COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Fort Noks management says they have ‘chosen to temporarily close our doors. This is for the safety of not only our staff and families but our customers as well.'

The post goes on to say any updates of reopening will be announced on their social media pages.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.