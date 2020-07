Deputies shoot at man suspected of convenience store assault

SHAFER, Minn. (AP) —

Chisago County sheriff’s officials say three deputies shot at an assault suspect after he rammed an occupied squad car while fleeing from his home in Shafer Monday.

Authorities say the 47-year-old man received only minor injuries caused by crashing his vehicle into the sheriff’s squad car.

The man was accused of earlier physically assaulting a convenience store clerk as well as a person who called 911.

Officials say he fired a handgun and used the gun to smash a vehicle’s windshield.

The suspect fled before deputies arrived, but they tracked him to his house where they found him leaving.

Authorities say the man accelerated his vehicle and slammed into the parked squad car.

There are no reports of injuries to deputies.

