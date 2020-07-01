Authorities in south eastern North Dakota launch investigation into $650 worth of counterfeit bills

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Office and the Sargent County Sheriff’s Office in SE North Dakota are investigating $650.00 in counterfeit bills passed in various locations in Richland and Sargent County. The counterfeit bills consist of $50 and $100 dollar bills. Law enforcement wants to ensure the public is aware of the recent counterfeit bills.

This is an on-going investigation, no further details will be released at this time. Anyone with information regarding counterfeit currency is asked to contact your local law enforcement.

