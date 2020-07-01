A COUPLE DRY DAYS, THEN MORE STORM CHANCES

The rain is working out and we will have a decreasing cloud trend as most of us turn partly to mostly sunny today. We will be mainly dry through the end of the workweek as we stay warm to hot. Our next chance of strong to severe storms will be on Saturday, with lingering storm chances to start the next workweek as we finally cool slightly.

TODAY AND THURSDAY: We will have a good amount of sunshine for today by afternoon as we will be seasonably warm with highs in the mid-80s south and the upper 70s north. We add 6-8 degrees to that on Thursday as we will have mostly sunny skies.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY: The First Alert StormTeam has designated both days First Alert Weather Days. We will have more sunshine Friday with even hotter air working in. Highs will be in the upper 90s south and near 90 north. We will have a slight chance of showers/t-storms on Friday, but a better chance on Saturday, and some of them could be strong to severe. SUNDAY

THROUGH TUESDAY: More storm chances are in the forecast with partly cloudy skies on Sunday and Monday. Highs will be in the upper 80s south and near 80 north. We lose a few degrees from that on Tuesday as we turn mostly sunny.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TODAY: Rain ends. Decreasing clouds. High: 85.

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and hot. Low: 67. High: 90.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY: Dangerous Heat. Mostly sunny. Low: 66. High: 97.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of strong PM showers/t-storms. Low: 71. High: 90.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 72. High: 89.

MONDAY: Still warm with a chance of t-storms. Low: 69. High: 87.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 63. High: 84.

