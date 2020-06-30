Woman stabbed in Downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman was stabbed in Downtown Fargo Tuesday afternoon.

At 3:58 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Broadway for a female who was stabbed outside of the Empire.

Officers arrested Tonisha Valentina Salazar, 21 of Fargo, for aggravated assault and false info to law enforcement.

She was taken to the Cass County Jail.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

