Advertisement

Trader Joe’s shopper rants on camera after being told to wear a mask

Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) – A customer at a North Hollywood Trader Joe’s recorded a woman throwing a tantrum after she was told to wear a face covering inside the store, which just hours earlier celebrated its grand opening.

California mandates masks in public because of the coronavirus pandemic, but people with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing masks are exempt. In the video, the woman says she’s in that group.

She’s also heard yelling expletives and calling people “Democratic pigs,” and seen slamming her shopping basket to the ground.

Employees try to escort the woman from the store. She doesn’t leave at first, saying she didn’t do anything wrong.

Police were called to the Trader Joe’s, but no charges were filed and the woman went home.

Customers said they were disgusted by the woman’s behavior.

“She was saying she had lung or breathing problems, right? Then, she would want to be protected. So, it just makes no sense,” one customer said.

“You’ve got to wear a mask,” said another customer. “The guidelines are, wear a mask. It’s respectful to other people. It’s not just about what feels right for you or what selfishly is best for you. It’s about protecting everybody.”

Millions watched the video on social media and commented on it over the weekend.

One person posted: “As a Trader Joe’s employee, I can’t go a day without being obligated to politely take some level of outrage related to masks. You have to wear a mask for 20 minutes to shop. I have to wear it over eight hours a day, five days a week, and deal with people like this.”

The woman in the video later explained that a medical issue makes it hard for her to breathe out of her nose. She said an employee offered to shop for her, but she wanted to shop for herself.

She also said the store manager allowed her to shop without a mask, but claimed a fellow customer started yelling at her for not wearing one. The woman said the video started recording after that confrontation.

As for calling people “Democratic pigs” in the video, she said she doesn’t regret saying that.

Copyright 2020 KCAL, KCBS via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Trump faces pressure over Russia bounties to kill US troops

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JAMES LAPORTA and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press
The Democrats said their briefing was insufficient and they learned nothing new. Hoyer said it was White House officials giving "their perspective" when lawmakers really need to hear from members of the intelligence community.

Coronavirus

Sunbelt states rush to line up hospital beds, not barstools, amid virus surge

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and LORNE COOK Associated Press
The European Union will reopen its borders to travelers from 14 countries, and possibly China soon, the bloc announced Tuesday, but most Americans have been refused entry for at least another two weeks due to soaring coronavirus infections in the U.S.

National

Former Atlanta officer who shot Rayshard Brooks granted bond

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick set a bond of $500,000 for Garrett Rolfe, who faces charges including felony murder in the killing of Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man.

Valley News Live | News | Fargo, ND

Fargo man charged after pointing gun, throwing ex-girlfriend to ground, court documents say

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
19-year-old Skyler Goodman is charged with one count of felony terrorizing with a deadly weapon, as well as one misdemeanor count of domestic assault.

National

Amber Alert for 1-year-old abducted in Mont., police say

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Malachai Talley was taken by Dejarreh Talley and three unknown males Tuesday morning, officials said.

Latest News

National Politics

Judge temporarily blocks tell-all book by Trump’s niece

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
A New York state judge has temporarily blocked publication of a tell-all book by President Donald Trump's niece after the president's brother sued to stop it.

National

Johnny Mandel, the Oscar- and Grammy- winning composer, dies

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Johnny Mandel, the Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer, arranger and musician who worked on albums by Frank Sinatra, Natalie Cole and many others and whose songwriting credits included “The Shadow of Your Smile” and the theme from the film and TV show “M*A*S*H,” has died. He was 94.

National

FDA approves an at-home breast cancer treatment

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Food and Drug Administration has approved an at-home breast cancer treatment called Phesgo.

National

Cases continue to rise as pandemic impacts economy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Cases of the coronavirus are rising and the economy is impacted.

Coronavirus

Fauci: 'Would not be surprised' by 100,000 daily virus cases in US

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke at a Senate panel hearing about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak Tuesday.

Coronavirus

Fauci: US ‘going in wrong direction’ in coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD AP Medical Writer
States such as Texas, Florida and California are backtracking, closing beaches and bars or rolling back restaurant restrictions in some cases.