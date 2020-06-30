Advertisement

ND Board of Higher Education temporarily suspends ACT/SAT requirement

News Release from ND University System
By Mike Morken
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -he State Board of Higher Education today addressed what could be seen as limitations to access higher education in favor of helping students more readily access higher education. In an effort to ease acceptance into the higher education system, the Board has authorized institutions to temporarily waive the requirement of standardized test scores (ACT or SAT) that are normally submitted as part of the application process for admission to North Dakota’s eleven colleges and universities. The temporary waiver will be in place through the summer of 2022 as that is the last of the three terms that comprise the 2021-2022 recruitment year.

“Because ND high school students normally take the ACT during their junior year, this fall semester is probably the least of our concerns. It’s the following fall semester, 2021, that we anticipate might be more problematic. Additionally, we have anecdotally heard that two-thirds of Minnesota students have not taken the ACT,” said Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs Lisa Johnson.

Additionally, the Board permitted North Dakota University System colleges and universities to accept unofficial copies of high school and college transcripts for the purpose of admission through the summer of 2022.

Johnson added, “The Board and the colleges and universities of the North Dakota University System strive to remain flexible and adaptive in response to the limitations associated with COVID-19. We understand the numerous challenges students and their families face and are trying to do our part to alleviate barriers to entry and access to education in the state.”

The university system will again reassess the current policy that requires submission of standardized test scores as part of the admissions process in the future.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

